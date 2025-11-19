Medina Bus Tragedy: Condolence Message from Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India

Hujjatu; Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi, the representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident that took place while Indian pilgrims were traveling from Makkah to Madinah. Many Indian pilgrims lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident.

He has sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and to the entire Indian nation.

He issued the following condolence message:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful “And whoever leaves his home migrating toward Allah and His Messenger, and then death overtakes him — his reward has already been guaranteed by Allah. And Allah is Ever Forgiving and Merciful.” (Quran 4:100)

With great sadness and deep pain, I received the terrible news that a number of Indian pilgrims of the House of Allah were martyred in a horrific road accident while traveling toward the holy city of Madinah. This tragedy is extremely heartbreaking and has filled our hearts with grief and sorrow.

On this painful occasion, I offer my sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of India, the bereaved families, their relatives, respected scholars, the entire Muslim Ummah, and all lovers of the Abrahamic Hajj.

I pray to Almighty Allah to shower His mercy upon the departed souls and grant patience and great reward to their grieving families.

Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi

Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India