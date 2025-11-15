Representative of Supreme Leader in India Called Delhi Terror Blast Brutal Crime Against Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The recent terror attack in Delhi took the lives of many innocent Indians and spread grief across the country. On this sad event, the Representative of the Supreme Leader in India, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi, issued a message of condolence and strong protest.

He said that it is with great sadness we learned that many respected citizens were killed or injured in this cowardly attack by terrorists. This has caused us deep pain and sorrow.

Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Hakim Elahi made it clear in his message that every act of terrorism is an unforgivable crime. It clearly goes against human, moral, and international values. He called the attack "criminal and brutal" and condemned it in the strongest words.

He said our stand has always been clear: terrorism is wrong no matter where it happens. Joint efforts at the global level are needed to stop it. He said legal action against terrorists and their leaders is the need of the hour.

The Representative of the Supreme Leader in India expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government of India, the people, and especially the bereaved families. He prayed to God for forgiveness for those who died, quick recovery for the injured, and patience for their families.

At the end of his message, he expressed hope that India will always remain a center of peace, stability, and progress.