Supreme Leader's Representative in India Honors Women's Role on Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) and Women's Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) and “Women’s Day,” the Office of the Representative of the Supreme Leader in India organized an inspiring session to recognize the status of women, their familial and social contributions, and their role in religious and social activities.

On this occasion the Representative of the Supreme Leader in India, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Dr. Abdul Hakim Ilahi issues a statement as following:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful:

“Today, on this blessed day associated with the sacred name of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) and celebrated as ‘Women’s Day,’ we have gathered to acknowledge the high status of women in the family and society and their immense responsibilities. We especially appreciate the honorable women who live with our colleagues serving in the Office of the Representative of the Supreme Leader in India and carry out their duties with patience, dignity, and grace.

Respected women! Often, in the field of service, visible activities and official responsibilities are recognized, but the truth is that the stability of all these efforts depends on the calm, support, and encouragement you provide at home. Your patience, guidance, and companionship make every act of service enduring.

Indeed, you are the true partners of our colleagues—not visibly, but in the depths of the heart and essence of responsibility. Every step of service taken by our colleagues is sustained by your love, understanding, and sincere support.

Honored women! You are not just supporters—the very presence of women is the soul of these services. The homes you nurture, the hearts you comfort, and the children you raise are the lights that illuminate the future of society and religious activities.

The luminous life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) teaches us that a woman is the blessing of the home, the center of care for the family, and the nurturer of generations. Today, we recognize that many of you exemplify this role in your practical lives.

We are deeply grateful for your services, thoughts, and sacrifices that often go unrecognized, and for the love that can never be forgotten. We pray to Allah Almighty for honor, health, peace, and blessings for all the respected women and hope that your compassionate presence continues to guide your homes and this institution.

Finally, I apologize for the hardships caused when our colleagues are required to stay late at the office due to my work. May your patience and sacrifices become a source of immense reward on the Day of Judgment.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.”