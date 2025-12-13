Ms. Lubna Mushtaq: Love For Sayyida Fatima (S.A) is Sign of Faith

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League marked the blessed birth anniversary of Sayyida Fatima Zahra (S.A) with devotion and reverence by cutting a celebratory cake.

The gathering was dedicated to the exalted personality about whom the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) said: “Fatima is a part of me; whoever angers her angers me.” (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith No. 3510).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Lubna Mushtaq of the Headquarters Coordination Council, Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League, said that love for Sayyida Fatima (S.A) is a sign of faith.

She emphasized that her greatness, modesty, and moral excellence reflect the status of a daughter upon whom even Angel Gabriel would descend with salutations. She added that Sayyida Fatima (S.A) is a perfect role model for women of the Muslim Ummah, and her life offers guidance on dignity, character, and purpose for women today.

During the spiritually uplifting gathering, team members offered prayers, seeking Allah’s blessings to enable them to follow the noble character and exemplary life of Sayyida Fatima Zahra (S.A) in their own lives.

It is noted that Minhaj-ul-Quran International is a global Islamic organization founded by renowned Sunni scholar Shaykh-ul-Islam Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri.