Representative of supreme leader in India offers condolences on passing of prominent Shia cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader in India, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the religious and scholarly community on the passing of Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Ahmad Shabani, a highly respected cleric from the Kargil region of India.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

It is with deep sorrow and grief that I received the news of the demise of the esteemed scholar, humble teacher, and sincere servant of Islam, the late Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Ahmad Shabani (may God's mercy be upon him).

He was among the distinguished religious and scholarly figures of the Kargil region in Ladakh, who dedicated his noble life with sincerity, humility, and commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, teaching, preaching, and nurturing the younger generation. After benefiting from the teachings of prominent scholars in the holy cities of Mashhad and Najaf, he went on to spread the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in India and Thailand. He was consistently recognized as a loyal companion of the Islamic Revolution and a devoted follower of the path of Imam Khomeini (may his soul be sanctified) and the Supreme Leader (may his shadow be extended).

His valuable contributions in managing religious and academic institutions, as well as his lasting services in the fields of education and spiritual training, are widely acknowledged. His noble character, sincerity in service, insightful vision, and special emphasis on self-purification and the spiritual development of students were among the hallmarks of his personality.

I extend my heartfelt condolences on this great loss to his respected family, the seminaries, his honorable students, and all the faithful of the Ladakh region. I pray to Almighty God to elevate his status and grant him companionship with the divine saints, and bestow patience and reward upon his bereaved loved ones.

Peace and blessings be upon you.

Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi