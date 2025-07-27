Al-Mustafa University representative in India: Serving Indian students is a sacred mission

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat-ul-Islam Seyyed Kamal Hosseini, representative of Al-Mustafa International University in India, emphasized that supporting Indian students in their religious education is not merely an institutional responsibility, but a “divine and sacred duty.”

Speaking at a gathering of Indian students residing in the holy city of Qom, Hojjat-ul-Islam Hosseini highlighted the unique status of India as a country with a significant population devoted to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), stressing the urgent need to revitalize and strengthen religious seminaries, academic institutions, and cultural centers across the country.

“Our work is not just an administrative or academic mission,” he said. “It is a sacred migration in the path of God, rooted in our responsibility to spread divine knowledge and guidance.”

During his address, Hosseini called on students to base their educational and missionary endeavors on Quranic principles—specifically the concepts of listening carefully, choosing wisely, and acting decisively. He urged them to go beyond the mere acquisition of knowledge and to actively engage in the practical dimensions of religious service and social leadership.

Outlining key priorities for young religious scholars, he identified four core responsibilities for Indian students:

Reviving and strengthening Shia seminaries in India

Fostering closer scientific and theological cooperation between Shia and Sunni communities

Promoting Islamic teachings within Indian universities and academic institutions

Facilitating inter-sectarian and interfaith scientific dialogue

Hosseini emphasized that this path requires personal discipline and moral integrity. Citing a prophetic narration, he warned students against the pitfalls of worldly desires such as the pursuit of wealth, power, and fame, and encouraged them to uphold individual and collective piety in their academic and social lives.

He also highlighted the importance of mastering key Islamic sciences—including jurisprudence (fiqh), principles of jurisprudence (usul), Arabic grammar and literature, theology (kalam), Qur’anic exegesis (tafsir), and effective communication methods (tabligh)—especially in the context of India’s current social and religious landscape.

“Our duty is not only to raise academic standards,” he added, “but also to empower students with the practical and spiritual tools they need to serve as effective religious leaders upon their return to India.”

In conclusion, Hojjat-ul-Islam Hosseini announced that Al-Mustafa International University will prioritize admission for applicants who are committed to returning to India and contributing to the growth of the local religious community after graduation. Proficiency in Quranic recitation and fluency in the Persian language will also be among the key criteria for admission.

