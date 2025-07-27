Indian Muslim groups urge government to break ties with Israel over Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leading Muslim groups in India have urged the BJP government to end all cooperation with the Israeli regime and take a firm stance against the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Prominent Muslim organizations and scholars across India have issued a strong joint appeal to the Indian government and the global community to act urgently against the “deepening genocide” in Gaza.

In a statement released Friday, they denounced Israel’s relentless military campaign, saying it is deliberately targeting civilians and destroying vital infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, and refugee shelters. They said, “We, the undersigned leaders of Muslim organisations in India, Islamic scholars and peace-loving citizens strongly condemn the deepening genocide and humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.”

Representing the voices of over 200 million Indian Muslims, the signatories called for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression and urged all nations to cut military and economic ties with the occupying regime. They also endorsed the UN General Assembly’s call for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

The statement emphasized that “India has historically aligned itself with the oppressed” and urged the current government to reaffirm this moral tradition.

“We call on the Government of India to honour its long-standing moral and diplomatic tradition by standing firmly with the Palestinian people in their struggle,” they added.

The signatories also condemned the growing military and strategic cooperation between India’s ruling BJP and Israel, warning that such alliances undermine India's legacy of solidarity with oppressed peoples.

The appeal was signed by top Muslim leaders including Maulana Arshad Madani, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, and others from key Islamic institutions across the country.

..................

End/ 257