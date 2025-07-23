81st Professors' think tank meeting held on regional capacities and needs of India and Afghanistan + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: The meeting focused on "the capacities and needs of the Indian region" and "the capacities and needs of Afghanistan."

The session was addressed by Hujjat al-Islam and Muslims Sayyid Kamal Hosseini, Head of the Al-Mustafa Representative Office in India, and Hujjat al-Islam and Muslims Dr. Sabit, Head of the Al-Mustafa Representative Office in Afghanistan, in the Shahid Aref Hosseini Hall of the Imam Khomeini Educational Complex.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hujjat al-Islam and Muslims Dr. Rezaei Esfahani, President of the Quran and Hadith Institute, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of accurately understanding the needs and capacities of India and Afghanistan for the staff. He stressed the necessity of greater collaboration between the Quran and Hadith Institute and the Al-Mustafa Representative Offices in these two influential countries in the religious and cultural fields.

This meeting served as a significant step towards enhancing cooperation and better understanding of the opportunities and challenges in these two strategic regions.