Research Assistants from Indian Seminaries Gather to Discuss Importance of Research in Islamic Studies

AhlulBayt News Agency: A warm meeting of selected research assistants from Indian seminaries was held at Al-Mustafa International University – India Branch. The meeting was chaired and addressed by the Head of the university’s Indian branch, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Kamal Hosseini.

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Kamal Hosseini, in this gathering, explained the importance of research in Islam by referring to Quranic verses and hadiths. He then defined research and investigation, emphasizing that the value of any research work depends primarily on two factors: the selection of the topic and the outcomes and impacts resulting from the chosen subject.

He pointed out: "The matter of research in Islamic seminaries is directly linked to religious commitment and human prosperity. As the mother of all fields of study, it requires a proper methodology for research and investigation. It is essential to teach research methodology to all seminary students and professors so that they can become up-to-date researchers and scholars in religious sciences."

The Head of Al-Mustafa International University’s India Branch concluded his recommendations by stating: "Research in religious sciences is both a virtue and a necessity, for it creates insight and expands knowledge."