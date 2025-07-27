India stands by its stance on Palestine: Government

AhlulBayt News Agency: The clarification was issued on Friday by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, in a written reply to Members of Parliament S. Sabarirayan and V.K. Selvaraj in the Lok Sabha. The lawmakers had asked whether India had indeed abstained from voting on the resolution passed at the UN General Assembly’s emergency special session on June 12.

In response, Minister Singh stated, “India’s policy on Palestine has been consistent and longstanding. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution that leads to the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace with Israel.”

He also reiterated India’s condemnation of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel, as well as the civilian casualties resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Singh expressed India’s deep concern over the security situation in the region and emphasized the need for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that India continues to advocate for the safe, timely, and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the minister noted that India has underscored the importance of creating favorable conditions for the early resumption of direct peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

“In keeping with this policy and the current position, India did not participate in the vote on the resolution adopted at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on June 12, 2025,” Singh concluded.