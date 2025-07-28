Karbala is Not Just a Historical Event, But a Guiding Light for Present and Future

AhlulBayt News Agency: The program, known as "Khamsa-e-Majalis", was organized by Anjuman-e-72 Shohada-e-Karbala in Sarnia, North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The series featured participation from prominent scholars and placed strong emphasis on awakening religious awareness among the youth.

Held in memory of the martyrs of Karbala, this unique and purposeful five-day majlis series was aimed at delivering the message of Karbala and the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his devoted companions to the younger generation. The intent was to cultivate awareness about core religious values, the distinction between right and wrong, and the importance of standing up against oppression.

The chief guest, Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi, delivered a powerful speech, stating:

"Karbala is not just a historical incident. It is a living source of guidance for today and tomorrow. Today’s youth must learn from the life of Hazrat Ali Akbar (A.S.). His courage, loyalty, and love for religion are beacons of light for every young soul."

He further said,

"The martyrs of Karbala are not merely names in history books; they are living examples of truth and justice who gave their lives in its defense. In today's world, filled with misguidance and betrayal, only the light of Karbala can lead us on the right path."

Other scholars such as Maulana Masoom Ali Ghazi Najafi, Maulana Ameer Hussain Ghazi, and Maulana Haider Abbas Rizvi also addressed the gatherings. They elaborated on the significance of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) sacrifice and the timeless relevance of Karbala’s message in today’s world.

The five-day majalis witnessed large participation from the local community, with people of all ages attending—especially notable was the enthusiastic involvement of the youth. Each session began with recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by elegies and sermons centered on the teachings of Karbala.

Speaking to the media, leaders of the Anjuman said,