Imam Khomeini Memorial Institute in Kargil provides immediate relief to flood victims in Punjab, India

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Khomeini Memorial Institute (RA) in Kargil has dispatched a 25-member relief and rescue team to assist victims of severe flooding in Punjab, India, which has left thousands homeless.

The relief team includes religious scholars, doctors, paramedical staff, and trained volunteers who are delivering food, medicine, and essential supplies to affected areas.

Hojatoleslam Sheikh Sadeq Rajaee, head of the institute, thanked donors and volunteers for their support and called on the public to help flood victims regardless of religion or nationality. He emphasized that serving humanity is the greatest act of worship and affirmed the institute’s commitment to stand by people in times of hardship.

The relief team is coordinating with local authorities and other organizations to ensure aid reaches those in need promptly. In addition, cash and donation collection centers have been established across Kargil to facilitate public contributions to the flood victims.

....................

End/ 257