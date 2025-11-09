Reception of Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Representative by Association of Scholars and Preachers of India

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India met with the leaders of the Assembly of Scholars and Preachers of India. He stressed the need to strengthen scientific, cultural, and social cooperation between religious organizations.

During his trip to Hyderabad, Hujjatul Islam Hakim Elahi, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, visited the office of the Assembly of Scholars and Preachers of Hyderabad Deccan.

He was warmly welcomed by Hujjatul Islam Ali Haidar Fereshta, the head of the Assembly, along with many members of this religious group.

In the meeting, both sides talked about different religious, cultural, and social topics and shared their views. Mr. Hakim Elahi praised the valuable work and activities of the Assembly. He said their efforts to spread Islamic teachings and serve the faithful community are truly admirable, and he urged them to continue on this path.

Hujjatul Islam Ali Haidar Fereshta gave a report on the Assembly's programs, activities, and achievements. He asked for stronger cooperation and wider scientific and cultural ties with the office of the Supreme Leader's representative in India.

This meeting showed the deep bond between scholarly and cultural centers and the Shia Muslim community in India.



