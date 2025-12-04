Prominent Shia Scholars and Preachers Gather in Delhi for Scholarly Meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency: A significant and intimate meeting of ulama and preachers was organized in Delhi on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, by the Office of the Representative of supreme leader in India, attended by more than 100 prominent scholars, orators, and missionaries from the city.

The gathering took place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and lasted from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The session was presided over by the Representative of supreme leader in India, Hujjatul Islam Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi.

The central theme of this scholarly and missionary meeting was the contemporary demands placed on preachers, the intellectual needs of the younger generation, and a review of effective methods of propagation.

In his detailed address, Hujjatul Islam Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi shed comprehensive light on the following key points:

Understanding the times and accurate perception of current realities

The intellectual makeup and mental tendencies of Generation Z

Modern methods of connecting with youth

Successful practical models of missionary work

Essential skills for preachers: understanding the audience, styles of discourse, and the use of media

His speech was highly appreciated by the participants, who described it as perfectly aligned with the demands of the present age.

During various segments of the meeting, several prominent scholars also shared their views, including Hujjatul Islam Maulana Shamshad Rizvi, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Qazi Muhammad Askari, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Mohsin Taqvi, and Hujjatul Islam Maulana Kalb-e-Rashid.

These respected personalities offered valuable insights based on their missionary experiences, the challenges faced in the field, and wise approaches to addressing the issues of the younger generation.

Other scholars and preachers present at the gathering also contributed their analyses and opinions.

The session concluded with a dedicated question-and-answer segment, during which participants raised scholarly and social questions with the Representative of the Wali al-Faqih.

In his closing remarks, Hujjatul Islam Dr. Hakim Ilahi presented a comprehensive summary of the key points discussed and described the gathering as extremely beneficial and guiding for ulama and missionaries.

Participants hailed the meeting as one of the most successful scholarly and missionary activities of the year.

It is worth noting that the program was excellently organized by the Propagation Department of the Office of the Representative of supreme leader in India.