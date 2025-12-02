Reason, Justice and Ethics Are Hallmarks of Shia Identity: Representative of Supreme Leader in India

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing scholars and believers at the Shia Jafaria Grand Mosque in Ranchi, the Representative of supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei in India, Hujjatul Islam Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi, declared:

“Being Shia is a source of pride for us because our faith is founded on reason, justice, and high moral character.”

He emphasized that in today’s world, the greatest need is to firmly preserve our religious identity and beliefs.

Hujjatul Islam Hakim Elahi said: Accepting religion on the basis of intellect and understanding is a distinctive feature of Shia Islam. Our faith encourages thinking, comprehension, asking questions and love for justice is at the very core of Shia teachings.

He reminded the audience that Imam Ali (A.S) never accepted injustice even for personal gain. Following the path of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) is not merely a historical matter but it is the path of knowledge, piety, and true guidance. Karbala gives us the courage to stand firmly against oppression and teaches us how to build true human character.

The Representative of the Supreme Leader stated that a Shia’s identity rests on three fundamental pillars:

Faith: firm belief in Allah, the Prophet (s), the Ahlul Bayt (A.S), the Day of Judgment, and divine justice. Character: truthfulness, trustworthiness, purity of heart, service to humanity, and speaking the truth. Social Commitment: connection with mosques and Imambargahs, active participation in religious events, and raising the next generation correctly.

He warned that intense efforts are being made today to distance youth from their religion and values. If a community loses its identity, its future becomes weak.

He stressed that our religious festivals, history, and beliefs are our real strength. The lesson of Imam Husain (A.S) gives us courage against tyranny; the event of Ghadir teaches us the concept of divinely appointed leadership; and the teachings of Imam Jafar Sadiq (َA.ُS) lay the foundation for knowledge and research.

In conclusion, he stated: