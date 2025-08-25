Iraqi PM, Pakistani scholar stress boosting bilateral ties, solidarity on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of Pakistan’s Muslim Unity Council, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Sayyid Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani in Baghdad to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani highlighted the deep-rooted historical and religious bonds between Iraq and Pakistan, describing relations between the two nations as longstanding and strategic. He stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially given the sensitive conditions in the region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister called on Islamic countries to adopt unified positions to safeguard peace and stability and emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action to support the oppressed people of Gaza, lift the blockade, and confront ongoing crimes committed against them.

Senator Jafari, for his part, praised Iraq’s commitment to bilateral relations and acknowledged the services provided to pilgrims visiting the holy shrines. He said the Muslim Unity Council of Pakistan views enhanced cooperation with Iraq as “an inevitable necessity” and underlined that closer interaction can significantly contribute to reinforcing Islamic unity and addressing common challenges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing consultations and expanding cooperation across various fields.

