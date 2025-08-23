Special programs launched to host millions of pilgrims at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Extensive cultural, service, and promotional plans underway during final days of Safar to host some seven million pilgrims at Imam Reza Shrine, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

Reza Khorakian, the senior director of Imam Reza Shrine, announced that over seven million pilgrims are expected to visit Mashhad during the final five days of Safar, the second month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

“To accommodate this influx, wide-ranging preparations have been made in areas such as accommodation, transportation, healthcare, and public services”, he said.

This year’s central slogan, “Iran, Imam Reza, united, determined, victorious nation,” guides all planning and execution.

“The shrine will host the largest religious gathering in Iran, supported by extensive grassroots service efforts”, Khorakian emphasized.

Over 91,000 shrine servants will be active during this period, including volunteers, attendants, and cultural teams. A total of 754 mourning groups from Iran and abroad—including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, India, Bahrain, and Kuwait—will participate in ceremonies.

Additionally, 280 public pilgrims’ service tents (Mukibs) will be set up along routes leading to the shrine. Nightly programs will include Quran recitations, sermons, and events for women, children, and the hearing-impaired.

Children’s programs such as “Little Servant” and “Hello Kids” will be held in dedicated spaces.

Scientific and cultural initiatives will involve top national organizations, academic centers, and international outreach in pilgrims’ native languages. Quran recitation by a youth from Gaza is among the highlights.

Emergency services will deploy 300 wheelchairs, 40 aid stations, and 30 ambulances. Safety measures for tents, utilities, and crowd management are also in place.

Khorakian called for national resolve and scholarly engagement to address pilgrimage challenges, especially for non-Iranian visitors.

He concluded by thanking media and local authorities, affirming that all efforts aim to serve pilgrims and earn the satisfaction of Imam Reza.

....................

End/ 257