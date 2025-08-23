Sunni scholars call for unity in closing statement at Imam Reza Shrine conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Final declaration by Sunni scholars calls for unity, resistance, and loyalty to Islamic values during Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) tribute.

At the close of one-day conference titled “Prophet Muhammad: Epitome of Ummah’s Unity and Strength,” held at Imam Reza Shrine during the final days of Safar, Sunni scholars from across Iran issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to Islamic unity and resistance.

The declaration, read by Molla Ahmad Mobarakshahi, emphasized reverence for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family, and companions, and paid tribute to martyrs of the Islamic resistance, especially those who fell during the recent 12-day war, June 13 to 25.

Participants praised leadership of the Islamic Republic and called for continued loyalty to the ideals of Imam Khomeini and the Leader.

The statement described unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims as essential to confronting global arrogance, extremism, and sectarianism.

It affirmed that resistance against oppression is a religious duty and condemned silence in the face of Zionist crimes.

The scholars hailed Iran’s military and spiritual strength, describing the 12-day war as a divine victory and a turning point in the nation’s history.

The statement concluded with a call to uphold national dignity, support the armed forces, and preserve revolutionary spirit through unity, awareness, and adherence to Islamic teachings.

