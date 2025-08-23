Tehran to host International Islamic Unity Conference on September 17

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Hojatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, announced that the International Islamic Unity Conference will be held in Tehran on September 17, with the participation of prominent domestic and international scholars.

Speaking at the 25th meeting of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, held in Gorgan with the presence of council members and a selected committee, Shahriari expressed his appreciation to Sunni and Shiite scholars of Golestan Province. He noted that the purpose of holding the meeting in Golestan was to engage directly with religious leaders and elites of the province. During the visit, a series of lectures, consultations, and specialized sessions will also be organized in cooperation with local scholars.

Highlighting the role of Golestan’s religious figures during the recent 12-day imposed war, Hojatoleslam Shahriari stated that Sunni and Shiite scholars once again demonstrated unity and solidarity by issuing statements in support of the Islamic Republic. “The scholars of Golestan showed that they stand firmly by the Islamic system and revolution in all circumstances,” he emphasized.

Shahriari underlined that comprehensive planning has been made for the upcoming conference. “This year, as in previous years, the International Islamic Unity Conference will convene with the presence of leading personalities from Iran and abroad. In addition, virtual sessions are planned for international guests unable to attend in person,” he explained.

The Secretary General also pointed to the appointment of Nasergholi Sarli, professor at Kharazmi University and a distinguished Sunni scholar from Golestan, as the Turkmen Cultural Deputy in the Forum. He described this appointment as a recognition of the capacities and contributions of the country’s ethnic and religious elites.

....................

End/ 257