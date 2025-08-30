Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Meets with Senior Iranian Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari outlined the situation in Iran following the 12-day war, referring to the upcoming 39th International Islamic Unity Conference in Iran.He stated that the President of Iran would attend this year’s Unity Conference and extended an invitation to Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman to participate. He added that prominent figures from across the Islamic world would be present at the event.



Dr. Shahriari, highlighting the position of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, noted that it is one of the most prominent parties in the subcontinent and that the ideas of its founder, Syed Abul A’la Maududi, are very close to those of Imam Khomeini.



He elaborated on the two main pillars of Jamaat-e-Islami’s ideology: emphasis on Islamic Sharia and rejection of Westernization. The Secretary-General also referred to the three core values of Islam that draw Muslims’ attention to the Palestinian cause: security, social justice, and human dignity.



He expressed appreciation for Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s stance in support of Palestine, calling it a human duty, and noted that the internal unity in Pakistan after the 12-day war was one of the major achievements of that conflict. Even some groups in Pakistan who had not previously supported them issued statements in their favor during the war, which he described as a significant accomplishment.



Dr. Shahriari further pointed out that Saudi Arabia had announced it would not allow American aircraft to use its territory to fly against Iran, adding that such unity and convergence in the Islamic world against Israel is a value to be cherished and expanded.



Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, for his part, described Iran as having succeeded in the recent divine test during the 12-day war and expressed gratitude for the Forum’s efforts to foster unity among Muslims. He added that those who previously did not seek unity realized after the Gaza war that there is no alternative to it.



The Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, who traveled to Iran at the invitation of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, stressed the importance of sectarian unity in Pakistan and cooperation with Iran to counter sectarian division and strengthen Muslim unity.



He also declared his party’s full support for Iran’s policies on Palestine and opposition to recognizing Israel, stating: “Our positions are based on truth and falsehood. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan is not an ordinary party; we work to establish religion and counter sectarian division, and we seek support in this regard.”



Referring to the challenges faced by Islamic countries regarding Palestine, he said the Palestinian situation is an opportunity for Islamic unity and that Islamic organizations and governments must cooperate on this issue.

He also emphasized the need to introduce Islam and its values to Western youth as a spiritual power and called for Iran–Pakistan cooperation in combating terrorism.



/129