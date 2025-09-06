Thousand of domestic, and foreign guests to attend at Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran - Dr. Shahriari

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Hamid Shahriari, the Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, spoke at the press conference for the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, which was held this morning in the Sheikh al-Islam Hall of the University of Islamic Denominations with a group of media professionals present. While congratulating the arrival of the Week of Unity and appreciating the presence of the participants, he offered extensive remarks about the position of unity in the Islamic world and the achievements of four decades of the Assembly's activities.

Dr. Shahriari stated: This year, the Week of Unity coincides with the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Mercy, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH). The 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, with the slogan "Prophet of Mercy and the United Ummah," began its work yesterday and is being held under special circumstances for the Islamic world. The main topic of my discussion is the concept of unity and the impact of this conference over the past 39 years on the strategic concepts of global diplomacy.

The Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, emphasizing that the issue of the proximity of Islamic schools of thought has turned from a revolutionary ideal into a tangible reality in the field of diplomacy, said: What was raised as an ideal at the beginning of the Islamic Revolution has today been realized at the level of religious and public diplomacy. This achievement is the result of the strategies of Imam Khomeini and the Supreme Leader, who, by emphasizing the United Ummah, opened a new path for the Islamic world.

Dr. Shahriari stated: From the first years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the question was raised that the Islamic Republic of Iran must first achieve real unity within the country to be able to offer a model of unity to the Islamic world. Fortunately, with extensive efforts, an endogenous model of unity was formed in Islamic Iran.

He added: We were able to create unparalleled convergence among various ethnic groups in the country, including Arabs, Turks, Lurs, Baluchis, Turkmens, Persians, and other ethnicities. Also, in the religious sphere, a constructive coexistence between Shia and Sunni schools of thought, including Shafi'i and Hanafi schools within the country, and Maliki and Hanbali schools at the level of the Islamic world, was demonstrated.

Dr. Shahriari, referring to the unparalleled role of Sunni scholars in strengthening this solidarity, said: After the twelve-day imposed war, thousands of sermons, statements, and fatwas were issued by great Sunni scholars in defense of the entity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Recently, at the regional Islamic Unity Conference in Golestan province, this solidarity was once again made clear, and all Shia and Sunni scholars in the country defended the Islamic Republic with one voice. For this purpose, a three-volume, one-thousand-page collection of statements and sermons of the scholars has been compiled and will soon be made available to the public.

He continued: This achievement is a historical honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran and shows that our internal unity has been realized not just in slogans, but in action and in the real scenes of the social and political life of the country.

Dr. Shahriari went on to refer to some efforts to create religious differences and said: Sometimes a rare incident, such as a small conflict or event, is highlighted by the media, while the reality is that millions of interactions and cooperations between Shia and Sunni Muslims continue daily in the country without any problems. Just as no one prepares a report on the daily traffic of millions of cars without an accident, but a small accident is highlighted; the same is true for the issue of unity.

The Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought went on to express his appreciation for the Shia and Sunni scholars, saying: This year, the seminaries are participating in the Week of Unity programs with their full capacity and ability. This widespread presence shows the understanding of the historical responsibility of the scholars and their unparalleled role in guarding the cohesion of the Islamic Ummah. If today we have moved beyond internal religious unity and reached a stage where we can offer a model for the Islamic world, this achievement is due to the persistent efforts of great scholars and their practical participation on the scene.

Dr. Shahriari, referring to the historical course of the formation of the idea of Islamic unity, explained three stages: "internal unity, regional unity, and global human unity."

He recalled that the first step in this path was taken during the time of Grand Ayatollah Boroujerdi; he was able to convince the Islamic world that Shia Islam should be accepted as an authentic school of thought. In the second stage, Imam Khomeini took a great step and recognized Sunni Islam within the Shia world. According to Dr. Shahriari, the fatwa of the late Imam regarding the correctness of praying behind Sunni Muslims in Mecca, without the need for repetition, and the necessity of participating in their religious and social ceremonies, was a turning point in the history of proximity.

Dr. Shahriari added: Imam Khomeini, as a great Shia authority, accepted Sunni Muslims alongside Shia Muslims, and this mutual acceptance became a lasting model.

The Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought also referred to the actions of the Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: the fatwa prohibiting insults to the sanctities of Sunni Muslims and the emphasis on the establishment of prayer and the call to prayer by Sunni Muslims themselves in Kurdistan are considered two great jurisprudential steps on the path of Shia-Sunni unity.

He emphasized: Today, Shia-Sunni unity in Iran has become internal and endogenous and has turned into a model for the Islamic world.

Dr. Shahriari stated that "Islamic brotherhood" is a Quranic obligation and emphasized: "Shia Muslims make up only 10 to 15 percent of the two billion Muslim population of the world, and the remaining 85 percent are Sunni Muslims; therefore, the United Ummah needs serious attention to regional brotherhood."

He referred to the presence of Islamic countries at the unity conference and said: Today, after years, representatives from Saudi Arabia have attended the unity conference, Turkey is participating at the level of the Deputy of Religious Affairs, and Egypt has also had effective follow-ups in this path. Even some countries that cannot attend are announcing their support by sending official messages.

The Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, while appreciating the support of Islamic countries in the twelve-day war in Gaza and their condemnation of the Zionist regime, emphasized: Regional unity is a guarantor of the security, comfort, and common life of Muslims.

Dr. Shahriari, referring to the developments after October 7, said: Today, unity has gone beyond the Islamic level and has turned into human unity. Shared human values such as dignity, justice, and security have become the axis of the convergence of nations.

He stated: Human dignity is a concept that all human beings, regardless of their religion or school of thought, understand. Justice, meaning confronting oppression, and security, as a global need, have today united nations against American unilateralism. The global consensus on the issue of Palestine showed that the cry for freedom is no longer only the voice of Muslims but the common call of all humanity.

Dr. Shahriari, referring to examples of global cooperation such as the convergence of China, India, and Russia against American policies, added: The concept of unity has now become global. Even countries that once promoted takfirism are today raising the slogan of building bridges between Islamic schools of thought.

He noted: The tree of unity, after 39 years, has today borne fruit not only domestically and regionally but also globally, and we hope this process will lead to the governance of the oppressed in the world and the realization of the divine promise.

The Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought then proceeded to explain the programs and statistics of this round of the conference as follows:

The presence of 210 prominent domestic scholars.

More than 80 international guests at the level of ministers, grand muftis, advisors to presidents, heads of Islamic parties, and former ministers of Islamic countries.

Unveiling of proximity-related books.

Domestic and international women's meetings.

A special meeting with domestic scholars.

Messages from Grand Marja's.

He said: In total, 2800 invitations have been sent, and it is expected that about 1000 people will attend the conference hall. About 200 webinars will be held with speeches by scholars and thinkers who cannot attend the conference.

Dr. Shahriari continued: So far, 392 articles have been sent to the secretariat, and 148 articles have been approved, and the central topics of the articles are around "The Prophet of Mercy and the Islamic Ummah" and topics related to unity.

The Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought said: This conference is being held in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the Supreme National Security Council, the Secretariat of the Planning Council of Sunni Religious Schools, universities, and the International Islamic University.

Dr. Shahriari concluded his remarks by emphasizing: Over the past 39 years, the Islamic Unity Conference has been able to turn unity from a slogan into a reality. Today, we have moved beyond the stage of internal unity, have achieved Islamic brotherhood at the regional level, and are now witnessing the formation of human unity on the global stage. This path will pave the way for the realization of the divine promise and the advent of the promised savior.



/129