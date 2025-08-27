Senior cleric briefs Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli on Islamic Unity Initiatives

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, met with Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli on Monday in Damavand.

During the meeting, Shahriari briefed the senior cleric on the Forum’s latest programs and activities aimed at strengthening unity among Islamic schools of thought.

The Secretary General was accompanied by a delegation of Forum officials.

The World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought was established in 1990 with the aim of promoting dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among different Islamic schools of thought. The Forum organizes international conferences, scholarly exchanges, and cultural initiatives to strengthen unity in the Muslim world and confront divisive currents.

Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli, one of Iran’s most prominent Shi’a scholars, is widely recognized for his works on Quranic interpretation, philosophy, and ethics. His views carry significant weight in religious and intellectual circles, particularly on issues related to Islamic unity, justice, and resistance against oppression.

