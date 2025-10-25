Photos: Meeting of Organizing Committee for Commemoration of Mazandaran’s Combatant Clergy with Grand Ayatollah Javadi
On Thursday, October 23, 2025, members of the organizing committee for the commemoration ceremony of Mazandaran’s combatant and devoted clergy visited the residence of Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli in the city of Qom. During the meeting, they held discussions with the esteemed religious authority regarding the plans and programs for honoring these distinguished clerics.
25 October 2025 - 11:29
News ID: 1742497
Source: Abna24
Your Comment