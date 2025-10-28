Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Pride is root of corruption in society

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian scholar Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli has described arrogance as a destructive moral disease and “the malignant gland” within individuals and society.

In his ethics lecture, the prominent cleric emphasized that arrogance is one of the most dangerous spiritual afflictions preventing human perfection and social harmony.

“The worst malignant gland within us is arrogance that does not leave us,” he said, stressing that this moral illness lies at the root of many social problems.

Elaborating on the spiritual symbolism of humility in prayer, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli explained that placing one’s forehead on the soil during prostration represents the act of wiping away pride and submitting to divine truth.

“When a person places their nose on the soil, it is an act of humility — to remove the dust of ego,” he said. “Prayer teaches us to bow before truth and not to demand status or recognition.”

He concluded that true worship purifies the soul from arrogance, which he called “the main obstacle to moral and social reform.”

