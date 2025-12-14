Ayatollah Javadi Amoli underscores gratitude toward parents, highlights mother’s sacrifices

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli has called on sons and daughters to recognize and appreciate the lifelong efforts and sacrifices of their parents, stressing that gratitude toward parents is both a moral duty and a Qur’anic imperative.

In remarks addressing the importance of filial respect, the senior Iranian cleric drew particular attention to the unique hardships endured by mothers. While acknowledging the father’s sustained efforts in providing shelter, livelihood, and material support for the family, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli emphasized that the physical and emotional burdens borne by mothers—during pregnancy, childbirth, infancy, and breastfeeding—constitute an especially demanding and irreplaceable form of sacrifice.

“The suffering associated with pregnancy, nurturing an infant, and breastfeeding is a debilitating hardship,” he noted. “This reality must be understood so that sons develop a deep sense of gratitude toward their mothers, and daughters recognize the path of endurance and responsibility inherent in motherhood.”

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli referenced the Holy Qur’an to underscore his remarks, citing verse 14 of Surah Luqman, which explicitly highlights the mother’s suffering in the context of honoring parents. The verse states: “And We have enjoined upon man [care] for his parents. His mother carried him, increasing her in weakness upon weakness, and his weaning is in two years. Be grateful to Me and to your parents; to Me is the final destination.”

According to the cleric, the Qur’anic emphasis on the mother’s hardship serves a clear educational and ethical purpose. “Both sons and daughters must learn from this divine guidance,” he said. “Sons are reminded of the immeasurable value of their mothers, and daughters are taught the virtue, dignity, and spiritual reward associated with motherhood.”

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli added that gratitude toward parents should not be limited to words but must be reflected in conduct, respect, and care throughout their lives. He described honoring parents as a foundational element of a healthy society, noting that strong family bonds rooted in gratitude and respect contribute to moral stability and social cohesion.

The remarks come amid broader religious and social discussions in Iran emphasizing family values, intergenerational responsibility, and adherence to Islamic ethical principles derived from the Qur’an and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli concluded by urging families to internalize these teachings, stating that recognizing parental sacrifices is not merely a cultural tradition but a divine command with lasting spiritual and social consequences.

