Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Lady Zainab defied tyranny, fatalism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli has described Hazrat Zainab (PBUH) as the standard-bearer in the fight against deterministic and fatalistic thought, saying she embodied divine knowledge and upheld the principle of human responsibility before God.

Speaking at the beginning of his jurisprudence class on the occasion of the blessed birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab (PBUH), the senior cleric highlighted her unique spiritual stature, noting that her knowledge was divine and not derived from human schools.

“If she possessed a share of the knowledge of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), it was through the blessings of prophethood and imamate,” he said.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli explained that Lady Zainab’s words in Kufa went beyond mourning — they were a profound intellectual and theological response to the fatalistic ideology promoted by the Umayyads.

“When Ibn Ziyad mockingly asked her, ‘Did you see what God did to your brother?’ she replied, ‘I saw nothing but beauty.’ This was not submission to fate, but a declaration that God’s decree is just while human actions remain accountable,” he said.

He noted that rulers of the Umayyad and Abbasid eras spread the doctrine of predestination to justify tyranny and evade moral responsibility, while the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), especially Lady Zainab (PBUH), firmly rejected this distortion of faith.

“Through her reasoning and steadfastness amid tragedy, Hazrat Zainab (PBUH) refuted deterministic thinking and reaffirmed human free will and responsibility,” the Ayatollah stated.

He concluded by emphasizing that the issue of predestination and delegation remains one of the most intricate theological discussions, requiring intellectual depth and reflection — qualities exemplified by Lady Zainab (PBUH) in word and action.

