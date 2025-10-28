Home News Service Pictures Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali shrine as servants rejoice on blessed birth of Lady Zainab 28 October 2025 - 09:07 News ID: 1743674 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Floral Adornment of Lady Fatima Masumeh Shrine on Birth Anniversary of Sayyida Zainab Photos: Blessed banquet held in Fatima al-Zahra courtyard of Imam Ali Shrine honoring Lady Zainab’s birth Photos: 'Zainabiyun Conference' held on Eve of Birth of Hazrat Zainab in Tabriz, Iran Photos: Auspicious birth celebration of Lady Zainab held at prayer hall of her holy shrine in Damascus, Syria Photos: Blessed birth celebration of Sayyida Zainab held in Yola, Nigeria Photos: Auspicious birth anniversary of Lady Zainab celebrated by women in Beirut, Lebanon Photos: Poetry and devotion mark Lady Zainab’s birthday in Al-Askari Shrine, Samarra
Your Comment