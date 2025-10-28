Photos: Blessed banquet held in Fatima al-Zahra courtyard of Imam Ali Shrine honoring Lady Zainab’s birth
From the fountain of generosity and the stream of blessings of the Master of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), a blessed banquet of giving was held in the courtyard of the Lady of Women, Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her), in celebration and joy for the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab al-Hawra (peace be upon her).
28 October 2025 - 09:16
