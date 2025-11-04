Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Hazrat Zahra’s divine knowledge can only be understood through Quran, AhlulBayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Islamic scholar Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli emphasized that understanding the lofty status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) is only possible through the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

Speaking during his jurisprudence class at the Grand Mosque of Qom on the occasion of the Fatimiyyah Days, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli described Hazrat Zahra (Peace Be Upon Her) as “a great teacher of divine knowledge” and “a truth beyond comparison with any other woman in history.”

He explained that her spiritual and intellectual status can only be grasped in the light of the Quranic truths and the words of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

Referring to a narration in the first volume of al-Kafi by Sheikh Kulayni, the senior cleric highlighted a sermon by Imam Ali (AS) on the subject of divine monotheism. He noted that Kulayni narrated that if all humans and jinn, except for the prophets of God, were to hear this sermon from Imam Ali (AS), “it would be fitting for them all to prostrate before it,” as the sermon, inspired by divine revelation, is unique in its depth and eloquence.

Citing the commentary of Sadr al-Muta’allihin (Mulla Sadra) on al-Kafi, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli explained that such divine words stem from the same source as revelation, beyond the capacity of any human mind.

He went on to describe how Imam Ali (AS), in this sermon, presented profound philosophical principles, including the logical rule of non-contradiction and the argument that divine creation is not derived from any pre-existing substance but is an entirely original act of God’s will.

Drawing a parallel, the Ayatollah said that Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) had articulated the same truth in her renowned Fadakiyah sermon nearly twenty-five years earlier, declaring that “things are created from nothing.”

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) himself would stand in respect and humility before Lady Fatima (PBUH) and would go forward to greet her,” he added.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli also addressed an age-old philosophical doubt regarding creation from nothingness, saying: “The notion that creation cannot come from nothing is a misconception. The contradiction lies not between ‘being’ and ‘nothingness’ as two existents, but between ‘being’ and ‘non-being.’ Therefore, when Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) stated that ‘things are created from nothing,’ she was expressing the most profound truth of divine creation — that God created without reliance on any prior substance.”

He concluded that the sermon of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) reveals the depth of her divine knowledge and intellectual authority, demonstrating that her words anticipated and illuminated the same philosophical principles later expounded by Imam Ali (AS).

