Sheikh Shahriari: Iran’s Islamic Unity Conference Becomes Global Model

AhlulBayt News Agency: ​​​​​​​Speaking on national television, he outlined how the event has evolved over 39 editions into a platform for Shia–Sunni coexistence, joint resistance against common adversaries, and the marginalization of extremist narratives.

Expanding Global Reach and Influence



Shahriari noted that this year’s conference, themed “The Prophet of Mercy; The United Islamic Ummah”, drew over 210 domestic guests and nearly 90 international participants from 40 countries, including grand muftis, ministers of religious affairs, and influential scholars. He said the Forum has deliberately raised the calibre of attendees in recent years to ensure the event’s political, religious, and social impact.



The Secretary-General highlighted that the conference took place under heightened security following the “12-day imposed war” against Iran, which he described as a turning point. He argued that Iran’s resilience in that conflict inspired Arab and Islamic pride, demonstrated that “global arrogance” could be challenged, and restored a sense of dignity to the Islamic world. This, he said, has encouraged other nations to adopt similar unity initiatives.

From Domestic Model to International Template

Shahriari stressed that the conference has produced a domestic model of Shia–Sunni cooperation that is now being emulated abroad. He cited the unprecedented response of Iran’s Sunni scholars after the 12-day war — more than 3,000 pages of fatwas, statements, and sermons in support of the resistance — as evidence of the model’s success.



He added that the spread of this approach has pushed the rival “takfiri” ideology to the margins of the Muslim world. Even countries that compete with Iran for leadership in the Islamic sphere, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, have adopted elements of the unity discourse in their own religious gatherings.

Strategic Planning: The “Unity Charter”

The Forum’s Supreme Council, comprising 35 scholars appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader from across the Muslim world, has codified 14 strategic guidelines and 92 operational measures into a “Unity Charter” to guide the next decade. Shahriari said these strategies aim to counter divisive narratives in media and social networks, train thought leaders to avoid sectarian rhetoric, and align institutional behavior with the principles of convergence.

Key Issues on the Agenda

This year’s conference addressed nine major topics, including:

The role of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in forming and sustaining the Ummah

Resistance, war, and peace in the Islamic world

The role of scholars and religious institutions in preserving Islamic identity

The economic dimensions of unity

Challenges to unity in the modern era

The Prophet’s teachings as a guarantee of peace, security, and dignity

Over 400 academic papers were submitted, with an additional 200 presentations delivered online by those unable to attend in person. Shahriari said this reflects the conference’s growing role in “reorganizing” the intellectual landscape of the Muslim world.

Toward an Islamic Union

Addressing the idea of an “Islamic Union,” Shahriari said such initiatives begin as theories before becoming actionable. He noted that similar concepts have been attempted before, such as Turkey’s D-8 group, and argued that bringing all Muslim countries together under a single cooperative framework remains achievable.

Shifting Focus Toward Confronting Israel

Shahriari also pointed to a geopolitical shift: decades of attempts to portray Iran as the Arab world’s enemy are being undermined by Israel’s recent attacks on multiple regional states, including Iran, Syria, Lebanon, and even threats to Egypt. He said this has clarified for many in the Arab and Islamic world that Israel is the primary adversary, a view openly expressed by numerous scholars at this year’s conference.



He concluded that this realignment could herald a transformation in the emerging global order, enabling new regional and transregional alliances that were previously unimaginable.



