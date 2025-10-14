Sheikh Shahriari: Global awakening, biggest achievement of two-year Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought says the greatest achievement of two years of resistance by Palestinians in Gaza has been a global awakening on the issue of Palestine.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari made the remarks in his address at the international conference on Solidarity with the Palestinian Children and Adolescents held on Sunday morning, commemorating Martyr Muhammad al-Durrah, and Palestinians and Iranian children martyred in Israeli aggression. He referred to two years of global developments related to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and said,” Two years of resistance against different weapons of mass destruction, displacement, bombing of schools, hospitals and residential areas, orphanage of children and injury of thousands of Palestinians have brought a great pain to the hearts of Muslims and the awakened people of the world.”



He emphasized resistance as a timeless mission and said,” To resist (against enemies) is our eternal duty. Any meeting on peace concerns us since much bloodshed, destruction and pain lie behind that peace.”



The cleric said,” Two years of resistance against Israeli aggression in Gaza led to several achievements, the most important of them is the awakening of people, not in the world of Islam but among the world conscience.”



Referring to the global hatred of the Israeli regime and the world consensus in opposition with the ‘Zionist regime’, the cleric said,” Billions of dollars of the media budget spent to project Israel as oppressed during the past fifty years was wasted and has now backfired.”



The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, regarding the Sharm El-Sheikh peace talks, said,” The talks in Egypt brings back dark memories. Enemies intend to change the results to their own interest.”



If we are taking the path of peace, then we must propose the key axes in these negotiations’, said the cleric and counted,” The first of which is the full withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the occupied territories, second is the reopening of the crossings, third is the flow of aid for the starving people, fourth is providing the grounds for sovereignty of the Gaza and fifth is establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”



More than 100 thinkers, elites and activists from 32 countries attended the ceremony scheduled as an effort to discuss the developments in Palestine and voice solidarity with the Palestinian and Iranian nation both suffering Israeli atrocities.



