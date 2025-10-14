Muslim Unity Thwarts Zionist Expansion; Sheikh Aqil al-Kazem Praises Resistance in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The director of cultural and religious institute Neda al-Aqsa has warned against constant plots to divide Muslims stressing that the Israeli regime’s plots to occupy the Palestinian lands and establishment of the so-called Greater Israel have been foiled due to this solidarity.

Sheikh Aqil al-Kazem, highlighted the importance of solidarity among Muslims calling that a high objective of all Islamic communities. The senior cleric made the remarks in a meeting with Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, the Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought held on the sideline of the international conference in Tehran.



He warned against constant efforts to disperse Muslims and said,” The Zionist regime is seeking occupation of the Islamic lands and establishment of the Greater Israel but it has not achieved the objective due to the solidarity of Muslims.”



Al-Kazem noted,” Palestinians in Gaza have endeavored to support of the resistance and martyrdom not retreating from their objectives through years of fighting against Israeli plots.”



The senior scholar appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the Leader of Islamic Revolution and the Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought in line with promoting solidarity among Muslims.



