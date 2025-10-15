Iran's SCFR congratulates 'victorious Palestinian nation', honors resistance heroes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR) has congratulated the Palestinian people for their steadfastness in the face of a genocidal war, resulting in their victory over the Israeli regime and its supporters.

In a statement on Tuesday, following a ceasefire deal between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime, the council honored the Palestinian heroes and resistance forces who sacrificed their lives for the sacred Palestinian cause.

The SCFR also expressed hope for “the complete liberation of the land of Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

The full text of the statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Peace be upon Palestine and its heroic sons, the combatants of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Peace be upon the Resistance and its loyal supporters—Hezbollah, Ansarullah, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Peace be upon the brave people of Gaza, who endured the daily bombardment and massacres of the genocidal Zionist regime, and with the sacrifice of more than 65,000 martyrs and thousands of wounded, thwarted the enemy’s objectives.

Peace be upon the heroic Palestinian prisoners, who for years endured the tortures of the Zionist regime, spending their days behind prison bars under the harshest conditions, yet never surrendered.

Peace be upon the journalists who lost their lives in the service of the Palestinian Resistance and, through their moment-by-moment reports, exposed the crimes of the regime and awakened world public opinion to the massacres and genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime and the complicity of its Western supporters in these crimes.

This outstanding achievement is the result of the steadfastness and endurance of the Palestinian people and the sacrifices of the resistance forces. What occurred in Palestine embodied the triumph of will over weaponry, mass killings, and genocide—forcing the Western supporters of the regime, particularly the United States, which was complicit in all its crimes, to accept the conditions set by Hamas.

Two years of resistance and endurance in the face of the Israeli regime’s cowardly attacks on civilians demonstrated the Zionist regime’s failure to achieve its goals—the destruction of Hamas and the Resistance. Today, more than ever, it stands isolated and hated by people across the world. People around the globe now regard the Zionist regime as a threat to the region and the world, and will not be deceived by Trump’s propaganda schemes.

The Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, while honoring the Palestinian heroes and resistance forces, congratulates this victory to the steadfast Palestinian nation and to all those who stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza—those who participated in popular demonstrations around the world and voiced their opposition to the Zionist regime. The Council expresses its hope for the complete liberation of the land of Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

