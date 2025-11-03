Ansarullah vows immediate, crushing response to any Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement says any act of aggression by the Israeli regime against the country will be met with an immediate and crushing response.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti’s reaction came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Ansarullah poses a major threat to Israel and vowed to eliminate the movement.

Bukhaiti said Ansarullah prefers direct confrontation with the Israeli regime, saying it would help strengthen unity among Muslim nations.

On Friday, another Ansarullah’s senior official, Mohammed al-Farah, said the Israeli regime's threats are a transparent ploy to distract attention from the regime's catastrophic military failure and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

He warned that any attack on Yemen would only amplify the resistance and be met with a resounding and decisive response.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Yemen's forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

Yemeni forces also executed a strategic maritime blockade aimed at obstructing the delivery of military resources to Israel, significantly disrupting Israeli trade routes and dealing a heavy blow to the entity's economy.

With a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in place, Sana'a has warned that if Israel violates the agreement in the Gaza Strip, it will face a more “severe and decisive” response by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

