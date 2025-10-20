Irish Politician Mick Wallace Commends Yemen and Ansarullah for Supporting Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Irish politician and former Member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace expressed deep admiration on Sunday evening for the people of Yemen and Ansar Allah for their steadfast support of Gaza.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Wallace emphasized that despite limited resources, Yemen’s courage has surpassed that of any other party in intervening to confront the Western-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza.

He concluded his message by affirming that respect for Yemen will endure forever.



