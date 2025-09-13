Imam Khamenei reappoints Hujjat al-Islam Shahriari as Secretary-General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has approved the extension of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Shahriari's term as Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

The approval was granted following a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution from Mr. Molavi Ishaq Madani, the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought. The letter conveyed a report from the Supreme Council's meeting, which confirmed a majority endorsement for Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Shahriari to serve another term, thereby securing Imam Khamenei's approval for his continued service.

