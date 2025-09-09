Grand Mufti of Croatia: Preserving Islamic unity, supporting Palestinians are Prophet’s commands

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Mufti of Croatia Aziz Hasanović stressed that preserving the unity of the Islamic Ummah and implementing the mercy of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are fundamental duties for all Muslims.

Speaking at the opening of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, Hasanović appreciated the efforts of President Masoud Pezeshkian and Hojatoleslam Hamid Shahriari in organizing the event and emphasized that the Prophet’s example is a model of mercy that benefits all humanity.

He noted that the Islamic Ummah must be a mirror of mercy in all aspects of life and called on Muslims to reflect this in their actions. “We cannot talk about mercy while the crimes of the Zionist regime continue in Gaza. The situation there is a divine test, and the cries of children and women demand our attention,” he said.

The Croatian Mufti underlined that Islamic scholars and leaders have a duty to support the Palestinian people, not only through words but also through concrete actions. He urged the Ummah to follow the path and character of the Prophet (PBUH) to create an environment of unity and solidarity among all Muslims.

.................

End/ 257