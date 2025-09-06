Sunni Cleric: “Prophet Muhammad is eternal role model for Islamic Ummah”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulavi Es’haq Madani, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, has emphasized the timeless relevance of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a guiding light for Muslims worldwide.

Speaking at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Madani described the Prophet as a symbol of mercy and nobility—not only for humanity but for all living beings.



He stressed that returning to the Prophet’s teachings and character is the only path to restoring dignity and unity within the Islamic world.



He highlighted how the Prophet’s compassion extended even to prisoners of war, always upholding their human dignity.



Furthermore, he condemned cruelty to animals, citing the example of a person punished for imprisoning a cat, which ultimately led to its death.



This, Madani said, illustrates that the Prophet’s mercy encompassed all creatures.



He urged Muslims to reconnect with the Qur’an, embrace authentic Islam, and revive the principle of unity to reclaim their lost honor.



According to Madani, Islam is a religion of mercy and salvation for all humanity, and if Muslims return to the Prophet’s example as they did in the past, they will overcome their current state of humiliation and regain their rightful place in the world.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



/129