Five Egyptian girls recite entire Quran from memory in one day and one Session

AhlulBayt News Agency: Five Egyptian girls who are memorizers of the Quran recited the entire Holy Quran at a program in one day.

Sheikh Abu Yazid Salameh, head of the General Directorate of Holy Quran Affairs at Al-Azhar Centers, announced that these girls completed the Khatm Quran (reading the Holy Quran from Surah Hamd to Surah An-Nas) in one day and in one session, EL-Balad reported.

Muhammad Al-Dawaini, deputy sheikh of Al-Azhar and member of the Association of Senior Al-Azhar Scholars, said in this regard that it was part of the Khatm Quran from Memory Day held under the supervision of the General Directorate of Quran Affairs of Al-Azhar.

This year, the second edition of this Quranic event was organized, he noted in a statement.

The purpose of this blessed program is not just the recitation of the Quran; rather, this program aims to spread Quranic and prophetic values, institutionalize them among different generations, and connect new and emerging generations with the Word of God so that the Quran will be the law and way of life and a bright light on their future path, he stated.

“Our gathering in the holy month of Rabi' al-Awwal to carry out the programs for the Khatm Quran from Memory Day has taken place in a situation where this month we witness the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the prophet whom God sent to humanity with the Quran as a source of guidance and light for the world.”

He added that on this day, by reflecting on the eternal prophetic mission, “we emphasize that the Khatm Quran was carried out in line with the prophetic tradition and with the aim of preserving the noble Islamic values ​​that have guided humanity throughout different eras.”

The second edition of the Khatm Quran from Memory Day was held under the supervision of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and with the participation of tens of thousands of people from inside and outside Egypt.

On this day, memorizers complete and recite the entire Holy Quran in the presence of the master or one of his assistants, with various Egyptian institutions and organizations, Islamic institutions and centers in different countries of the world, and Al-Azhar affiliated centers outside Egypt actively participating in the programs of this day.



