Egyptian Qari Praised after Coming First in BRICS States’ Quran Contest in Brazil

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Egypt won first place in the BRICS international Quran recitation competition in Brazil.

Egyptian Minister of Awqaf Osama Al-Azhari in a message congratulated Mohammed Ahmed Fathallah Ahmed for his success in the international contest, Youm7 website reported.

He praised the Egyptian qari and said he was a worthy representative for Egypt in this competition.

Al-Azhari called on Muhammad Ahmed and other Egyptian Quran reciters to continue the path of competition in the field of the Quran and good deeds.

He emphasized that Egypt remains a country of recitation and dazzles the eyes of the world with its pleasant Quranic voices in all corners of the world.

Referring to the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf’s support for Quranic talents, he said this support is effective in cultivating a new generation of great reciters “who are worthy of Egypt's religious and Quranic status”.

He went on to say that Muhammad Ahmed Fathullah Ahmed will be honored in an official ceremony for his success in the Brazilian competition.

BRICS stands for the initial letters of the names of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the five countries that initially formed the bloc to counter the Western hegemony. Iran and five other nations joined the grouping in January 2023.

The 2nd BRICS Noble Quran Award took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, September 5, 2025.

It was held a day after the meeting of Muslim religious leaders of the BRICS member countries in the same city.