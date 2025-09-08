Russia Grand Mufti: We Are Always with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of Russia and head of the religious administration of the country’s Muslims emphasized the high level of relations between Iran and Russia.

“We are always with Iran in all circumstances,” Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin said in a meeting with Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a gathering of Muslim religious leaders of the BRICS member countries in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sheikh Gaynutdin referred to the friendly and deep relations between himself and Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour and said, “I sincerely thank you for accepting our invitation to attend this summit, and we hope that with your support, the achievements of this summit will help strengthen the position of Muslims in today’s world.”

Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour, for his part, explained the importance of expanding relations between the Muslim communities of Russia and Iran, saying the emphasis laid by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on maintaining unity among Muslims around the world against the conspiracies that are facing us demonstrates the importance of this issue in today’s world.

The ICRO chief has attended the “Second Meeting of Muslim Religious Leaders of BRICS Countries” and the “6th International Conference – Spiritual Silk Road” as a representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the invitation and hosting of the Grand Mufti of Russia and the Brazilian Muslim Union.

During his trip to Brazil, in addition to speaking at these events, he will have separate meetings with Brazilian cultural and religious figures.



