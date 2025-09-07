Introducing Iranian culture to the world: Iranian documentaries to air on TV BRICS

AhlulBayt News Agency: Some of the brightest contemporary Iranian documentaries are set to gain global recognition through the international TV BRICS network.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will provide over 50 hours of unique television content to Russian audiences. According to TV BRICS, the broadcasting rights for documentaries and animated films have been granted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in cooperation with the Cultural Office of the Iranian Embassy in Russia.

TV BRICS will translate the works from Persian into Russian, air them first on its television channel, and subsequently make them available to media outlets in Russian-speaking countries.

Seyed Ali Darabi, head of the IRIB representative office in Moscow, stated:

"The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting proudly provides films and tourism programs for airing on TV BRICS. Our goal is for the audiences of this international network to see Iran as it truly is—vibrant, diverse, and authentic. This is an important part of our media diplomacy, which helps bring nations closer and fosters cultural dialogue."

In autumn 2025, TV BRICS will begin airing the documentary series “Above Fars” (directed by Amin Malekzadeh), showcasing the historical, natural, and cultural attractions of Fars Province. Additionally, the two-part documentary “Saffron” (directed by Abdollah Haji Mohammadi), covering the production of one of Iran’s key export goods, and the film “Iranian Traveler” (directed by Javad Gerayi and Hamed Jam), highlighting Iran’s historical monuments, will also be broadcast.

Masoud Ahmadvand, head of the Cultural Office of the Iranian Embassy in Russia, stated:

"Screening Iranian films and tourism programs in Russia plays a significant role in strengthening cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between our nations. This is not merely about broadcasting television programs; it is an important step toward deeper and more trusting relations between Iran and Russia. Cinema and television offer a unique opportunity to gain an authentic understanding of a country—its mindset, traditions, customs, and everyday life. Such a vivid and emotional connection with a culture provides a more accurate and multifaceted picture of a nation. Iranian cinema, with its universal human themes, can play a special role in this process."

TV BRICS will continue to prepare and broadcast a series of documentaries and animated films highlighting Iran’s national traditions, culinary features, and tourism potential.

Ksenia Komisarova, editor-in-chief of TV BRICS, stated:

"We have a unique opportunity to introduce the finest examples of contemporary Iranian documentary filmmaking to a global audience—many of these works are being shown outside Iran for the first time. This is the result of our network’s extensive efforts to promote Islamic culture, Iran’s creative heritage, and to develop trusting relations with the media of the Islamic Republic of Iran."



