BRICS developments: From Iranian youth achievements to AI prospects and U.S. tariff challenges

The BRICS economic bloc has recently been at the center of global attention. From the success of an Iranian youth in international competitions and Chinese scholars emphasizing BRICS as a symbol of stability and a platform for artificial intelligence development, to U.S. trade pressures testing the cohesion of this emerging bloc, BRICS has been in the spotlight.

This series of events shows that BRICS, while facing challenges, remains one of the main axes of cooperation in the Global South and a driver of shifting the balance of global economic power.

Iranian youth shines at BRICS: Ghavamipour wins “Social Solution of the Year” award

Reza Ghavamipour, a young Iranian, was named the winner of the “Social Solution of the Year” category at the third edition of the “Young Pioneers of BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization” awards—a success that reflects Iran’s capacity for innovation and technology diplomacy on the international stage.

The ceremony, held in the city of Kazan, Russia, honored the top 10 young talents from the nine member countries of BRICS and the SCO. Among them, Reza Ghavamipour from the Islamic Republic of Iran received the award for “Social Solution of the Year.”

Ghavamipour is the founder of an innovative AI-based educational program that identifies users’ individual abilities and strengths and designs personalized learning paths for them. This educational pathway guides participants toward entrepreneurship and income generation. So far, more than 60,000 people have benefited from these courses, and over 10,000 have attended the free workshops and lectures offered by the program.

BRICS: A symbol of global stability and a platform for AI development

The director of the BRICS Studies Center at Fudan University in China stated that this economic bloc has become a model of stability, cooperation, and innovation in a turbulent world, and that the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure should be a priority for its member countries.

Shen Yi, a professor of international relations and director of the BRICS Studies Center at Fudan University, told TV BRICS that the economic group represents peaceful coexistence and joint development. He added that developing countries, due to their economic capacities and opportunities for cooperation, are eager to join the bloc.

Shen Yi identified one of BRICS’ most significant achievements as the establishment of the New Development Bank, which, unlike traditional financial institutions, provides more effective support for infrastructure projects. The director of the BRICS Studies Center emphasized that developing AI-based infrastructure is an urgent need for member countries. He added that joint investment and the creation of artificial intelligence technology centers would pave the way for all members to benefit.

U.S. tariffs: A new challenge to BRICS cohesion

Analysts at Capital Economics have warned that U.S. trade pressures pose a serious threat to the future of economic cooperation within BRICS. By imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods, the U.S. has raised the country’s effective tariff rate to 36%, placing India at the top among major economies in terms of the highest rates.

Brazil has also faced punitive tariffs due to political and legal disputes with Washington, and South Africa has been targeted over tensions related to land reform. This situation has sparked discussions about deeper cohesion among BRICS members—a proposal put forward by Brazilian President Lula da Silva. However, most members still prefer to minimize damage to their relations with the U.S.



