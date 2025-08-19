Iran’s FM Araghchi, Sheikh Shahriari discuss upcoming Islamic Unity Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has met with Iranian Foreign Minister to discuss the upcoming Islamic Unity Conference to be held in September.



The meeting of Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, together with a number of deputies and executives of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference met with Araghchi was held on Monday. The two sides discussed the organization of major Islamic event and the ongoing developments across the world of Islam.



The 39th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference is scheduled to be held concurrent with the Islamic Unity Week which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).



This year the conference will also mark the 1500th birth anniversary of the prophet of Islam.



The International Islamic Unity Conference aims to create solidarity among Muslims, to bring together scholars and scientists to approximate their scientific and cultural views, achieve a unified nation and solve the issues and problems of Muslims within the world of Islam.



Guests to the International Unity Conference are selected from among educated figures, scholars and muftis as well as political figures from Islamic countries, university professors, and other scientific and cultural communities inside and outside Iran.



So far, hundreds of thinkers, scholars, intellectuals, and cultural, social, and political activists from all over the world, as well as a large number of Shia and Sunni scholars and thinkers from across Iran, have participated in this conference and presented articles, speeches, and expressed their views.



