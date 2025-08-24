Pakistani Shia scholar: Existence of Israel a stain on humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, strongly condemned the crimes of Israel and the silence of global powers, declaring that “the continued existence of the Zionist regime is a stain on the forehead of humanity and a clear insult to human dignity.”

In a message marking World Humanitarian Day, Naqvi said that colonial powers have historically turned the world into “a battlefield of destruction” for their political and economic interests, citing the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He stressed that today the same colonial policies are evident in the unconditional support for Israel.

Pointing to the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, especially Gaza, Naqvi said: “The blood of innocent children is being shed, genocide is taking place, and famine has been imposed on the oppressed people — while the so-called civilized world remains criminally silent.”

He also criticized the United Nations for failing to uphold its founding principles, calling it a “featureless institution” reduced to issuing symbolic statements.

Naqvi concluded that restoring human dignity and saving the world from crisis requires resisting greed, oppression, and bloodshed at both individual and state levels. “Only in the shadow of such a struggle,” he said, “can justice and peace prevail.”

..................

End/ 257