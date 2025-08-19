Pakistani scholar urges immediate government action on flood crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly, has called on the federal government to take urgent measures in response to the devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, Jafari expressed deep sympathy for those who lost their lives, homes, and livelihoods due to heavy rains and flash floods, which have destroyed houses, bridges, roads, and agricultural lands, leaving many areas inaccessible.

“This disaster requires immediate government action,” he said, urging the federal authorities to declare the affected regions “disaster-hit areas,” establish emergency committees, and ensure the rapid delivery of essential aid including food, tents, medical supplies, and compensation for victims.

He further appealed to philanthropists and relief organizations to join hands with the government in addressing the crisis, stressing that “managing such a humanitarian emergency is not possible through the efforts of one institution alone.”

