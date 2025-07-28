Pak Senator Demands Reversal of Ban on Pilgrims' Road Travel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, strongly condemned the move and issued a public statement:

“We all demand that this decision be reversed. Proper security arrangements must be ensured along the routes, and alternative paths should be provided.”

He further emphasized: “The voices of these oppressed, poor, and devout Pakistani lovers of Ahlul Bayt (a.s) must be heard. They must not be deprived of the opportunity to visit the shrine of Imam Hussain (a.s).”

Senator Jafri urged the government to respect religious freedom and facilitate, rather than obstruct, the sacred journey of Arbaeen.

“This is not just a journey; it's a spiritual obligation,” he added, warning that suppressing it would provoke public anger.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen has also announced that if the government fails to address their demands, they will launch nationwide protests to stand against the injustice faced by the pilgrims.