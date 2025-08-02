MWM Karachi Holds Rally Against Government's Ban on Arbaeen Road Pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Earlier, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, the central leader of MWM Pakistan, had announced a large-scale protest march toward the Rimdan border in response to the controversial decision.

The rally was specifically held to oppose the ban on cross-border road travel during Arbaeen, a significant religious occasion commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S).

The protest march began in Orangi Town, Karachi, and was attended by a large number of religious scholars, devotees, and citizens. Notable speakers included Allama Hayat Abbas Najafi and Allama Muhammad Sadiq Jafri, who addressed the participants and strongly condemned the government’s move.

The speakers emphasized that Arbaeen is a deeply spiritual and religious journey for millions of Muslims and called upon authorities to reverse the ban and facilitate the pilgrimage through proper arrangements.