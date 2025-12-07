MWM Chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Holds Candid Political Session with Mashhad Chapter

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Chairman of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan and a prominent member of the Pakistani Senate, visited the MWM Pakistan office in the holy city of Mashhad, Iran, where he engaged in an extensive and candid interaction with the organization’s Mashhad chapter leadership and members.

Accompanied by MWM Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Allama Syed Shafqat Hussain Shirazi, Senator Jafari was warmly received by the head of MWM Mashhad chapter, Hujjatul Islam Aqeel Hussain Khan, and the entire cabinet upon arrival.

In a closed-door, family-like session described as “highly cordial and intimate,” members of the Mashhad chapter posed detailed questions regarding the current national political crisis in Pakistan as well as major international developments affecting the Muslim world.

Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari provided comprehensive and forthright responses to every query, according to participants and official statements.

Prior to the political discussion, both leaders attended the weekly Dua-e-Nudba ceremony organized by the MWM Mashhad office, a regular spiritual gathering held every Friday in the shrine city.

The visit comes at a time of heightened political tension in Pakistan and growing regional instability, making the senator’s observations on domestic governance, civil-military relations, sectarian issues, and Pakistan’s foreign policy alignments a subject of particular interest to the Pakistani diaspora and religious community in Iran.

MWM maintains active chapters in several Iranian cities with significant Pakistani student and pilgrim populations, with the Mashhad office serving as one of the most organized and influential branches abroad.

No official transcript of the question-and-answer session has been released, but sources within the organization indicate that the discussion covered a wide range of sensitive topics with remarkable openness.