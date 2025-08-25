Gaza Health Ministry: 64 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli airstrikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have claimed the lives of at least 64 Palestinians and left 278 others wounded.

Among the victims, 19 were reportedly killed while waiting for humanitarian aid, and 123 others were injured in the same locations. These figures bring the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking food to 2,095, with more than 15,430 injured in such circumstances.

According to Mehr, the strikes targeted several areas across the enclave, including Khan Younis, al-Sabra, Sheikh Radwan, and multiple refugee camps. Eyewitnesses reported widespread destruction, with entire residential blocks leveled in Jabalia, Rafah’s Saudi neighborhood, and eastern Gaza City.

According to the Health Ministry, the cumulative toll since the start of the Israeli military campaign on October 7, 2023, has reached 62,686 Palestinians killed and 157,951 injured. The ministry also reported that at least 289 individuals—among them 115 children—have died due to hunger and malnutrition, as famine conditions continue to deteriorate across the Gaza Strip.

.....................

End/ 257